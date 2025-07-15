Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:48 15.07.2025

Intelligence Agency cyber specialists paralyze operation of one of major UAV manufacturers in Russia

Intelligence Agency cyber specialists paralyze operation of one of major UAV manufacturers in Russia

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, with the support of the Ukrainian Cyber Alliance and the BO Team group, attacked the network and server infrastructure of one of the largest drone suppliers in Russia, the company "Gaskar Integration," the FREEDOM television channel reports with reference to sources.

It is noted that as a result of the attack, access was gained to more than 47 TB of technical information on the production of Russian drones. All information on the manufacturer's servers was destroyed, including ten TB of backup copies of materials.

As a result of the cyberattack, the Internet, production and accounting programs at the enterprise also do not work, and the work of the development center of the company "Gaskar" is paralyzed. In addition, all doors at the drone factory are blocked, and employees are forced to use fire exits.

Among the stolen data are confidential questionnaires of company employees and complete technical documentation on drone production, which was transferred to the relevant specialists of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

