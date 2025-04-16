Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:36 16.04.2025

Intelligence Agency receives Sikorsky S-76A helicopter for medical evacuation

3 min read
Intelligence Agency receives Sikorsky S-76A helicopter for medical evacuation

The Canadian company Helijet International has transferred to the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine a Sikorsky S-76A helicopter worth over $700,000 for medical evacuation.

As reported by the correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine, the helicopter is fully equipped and is already practically ready for use. The helicopter will serve to save lives in Ukraine, it will carry out medical evacuation of civilians and military personnel.

President of Helijet International Daniel Sitnam, who himself is a pilot with 35 years of experience, said it is a great honor for him to have the opportunity to transfer the Sikorsky S-76A helicopter to Ukraine.

He said they have been working on this for about a year with many great partners and added that this was one of the greatest experiences for their employees and people in their company – to ensure the transfer of this helicopter to Ukraine.

Head of the Ministry of Defense's Main Intelligence Agency Kyrylo Budanov thanked the President of Helijet and the people of Canada for their help.

"Thank you for saving our lives. Unfortunately, we really need helicopters. I hope that this helicopter will save the lives of our employees and military personnel of the entire sector of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine," Budanov said.

Sitnam said the helicopter is fully operational, but is no longer used under contract in Canada as a helicopter for providing medical assistance. According to him, such helicopters cost from CAD 1 to 2 million, and it will take about a year to carry out all the necessary measures for the transfer of the helicopter.

Maple Hope Foundation Executive Director Svitlana Kominko said the helicopter shipment was made possible thanks to a collaboration with the Ukrainian World Congress and "organizations and people who believed in this idea, including Ukrainians in Canada and around the world, who helped raise funds to transport the helicopter to Ukraine." To help transport the helicopter, the Maple Hope Foundation and the UWC launched a national online crowdfunding campaign that allowed Ukrainians to join the mission to deliver the rescue helicopter. Some $101,000 for the transportation was raised in three weeks, a record time, Kominko added.

"To make this happen, we launched a huge crowdfunding campaign. This was the biggest Christmas gift from the Ukrainian diaspora to the people of Ukraine, to save lives. Life is the greatest value. And if this helicopter saves at least one life, then it was all worth it," she said.

Head of the Ukrainian World Congress mission Andriy Shevchenko noted the symbolism of the Sikorsky helicopter "returning to the hometown of aircraft designer Ihor Sikorsky to help accelerate Ukraine's victory."

"When Ukrainians and friends of Ukraine work together, there is nothing we cannot do, there is no technology or weapon we cannot find, and there is no mountain we will not move for the sake of victory," Shevchenko said.

As the Intelligence Agency pilot (Maestro) said, the donated helicopter can accommodate four medical workers and one seriously injured person. The helicopter is capable of performing medical evacuation in any weather, as well as at night. The condition of the wounded person in the helicopter can be maintained for about three hours thanks to the necessary equipment, the intelligence agency said.

Tags: #helicopter #intelligence #sikorsky

MORE ABOUT

18:58 28.03.2025
Ukraine agrees with some partners to expand access to intelligence yesterday – Zelenskyy

Ukraine agrees with some partners to expand access to intelligence yesterday – Zelenskyy

10:05 12.03.2025
US National Intelligence Director confirms resumption of intelligence sharing with Ukraine

US National Intelligence Director confirms resumption of intelligence sharing with Ukraine

10:57 07.03.2025
UK to continue providing intelligence data to Ukraine

UK to continue providing intelligence data to Ukraine

17:09 06.03.2025
Umerov on US intelligence sharing suspension: We’re already working on alternatives

Umerov on US intelligence sharing suspension: We’re already working on alternatives

09:31 05.03.2025
USA bans UK from sharing US intelligence data with Ukraine

USA bans UK from sharing US intelligence data with Ukraine

20:05 16.12.2024
Intelligence Agency: Secondary sanctions are having very strong impact on Russia

Intelligence Agency: Secondary sanctions are having very strong impact on Russia

20:48 22.11.2024
Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

20:40 18.10.2024
South Korean intelligence confirms dispatch of DPRK special forces to Russia to participate in war with Ukraine

South Korean intelligence confirms dispatch of DPRK special forces to Russia to participate in war with Ukraine

10:20 02.09.2024
Mi-2 helicopter crashes in Ukraine during training flight, killing two pilots

Mi-2 helicopter crashes in Ukraine during training flight, killing two pilots

20:41 20.05.2024
Russia experiencing serious labour shortage, up to 4.8 mln people – British intelligence

Russia experiencing serious labour shortage, up to 4.8 mln people – British intelligence

HOT NEWS

Anti-corruption authorities report new suspicion to former dpty head of President's Office Smirnov

Russia violates energy truce more than 30 times – Foreign Ministry

Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

It is difficult for victims of war crimes in court, but their testimonies to become 'bricks' for tribunal – Irpin court dpty head

LATEST

'Coalition of willing' meeting on security in Black Sea is technical; countries to present their developments – MFA

Belgium to provide Ukraine with EUR 150 mln in technical assistance within BE-Relieve Ukraine project

Costa: I'm joining BringKidsBack initiative to demand safe return of Ukrainian children

Briefing for foreign diplomats on sanctions policy against Russia held at President's Office

Denmark considering sending military personnel to Ukraine for short-term exercises

Anti-corruption authorities report new suspicion to former dpty head of President's Office Smirnov

Bill on regulating virtual assets may be registered next week in Rada

Ukrainian ombudsman appeals to UN, ICRC to take immediate intl measures due to another execution of prisoner

Surgeons from Canada, USA reconstruct faces of 26 wounded Ukrainians during 5th Face the Future Ukraine mission

Ukraine's MFA on captured Chinese citizens: We maintain contact with Chinese side through diplomatic channels

AD
AD