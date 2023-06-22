Zelenskyy holds meeting with Interior Minister on elimination of consequences of terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP, preparation of new security doctrine

On Thursday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko to eliminate the consequences of the terrorist attack at the Kakhovka HPP and prepare a new security doctrine.

"A meeting with Interior Minister Klymenko. First: Kherson and the region. Elimination of the consequences of the Russian terrorist attack on the hydroelectric power station, providing people with drinking water, recording damage so that people can get help. Of course, the subject of humanitarian demining. There are many different details, the Interior Ministry works systematically," the president said on his Telegram channel.

As he noted, "the priority is to provide all conditions for a normal life of people as soon as possible."

Another topic of the meeting with Klymenko, according to Zelenskyy, was the preparation of a new doctrine of Ukraine in the field of security.

"These are more strategic issues. What concerns the new policy and new security standards. Very thorough suggestions. I am grateful to everyone who is involved in this work," the President said.