20:56 04.04.2025

Meeting of Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, UK and France marks start of new important work – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the start of cooperation in a new format between the heads of military staffs of Ukraine, the United Kingdom and France.

"Regarding the meeting with our colleagues from France and Britain... At first, our military worked deeply, very thoroughly, our commander-in-chief Syrsky worked, Palisa Pavlo also worked, and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov also worked... They worked for quite a long time. This is not the first meeting, but it seems to me that such fundamental is one of the first. And it is very important that we can now work in this format with the appropriate results. I cannot announce many details, because this is only the beginning, but a deep beginning of this work," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Friday evening.

