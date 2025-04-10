Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:09 10.04.2025

Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Portugal, Republic of Korea and Vietnam

2 min read
Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Portugal, Republic of Korea and Vietnam

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received credentials from newly appointed ambassadors: of the Portuguese Republic - Luis Manuel Ribeiro Cabaco, of the Republic of Korea - Park Kichang and of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam - Pham Hai.

As reported on the website of the head of state, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is counting on developing cooperation with their countries, and invited leading companies of these countries to take part in the fourth international Conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Rome on July 10-11.

During the conversation with the Ambassador of Vietnam, the discussion focused on resuming the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and increasing the volume of Ukrainian wheat supplies to Vietnam. A separate focus was on steps to achieve a fair and sustainable peace and the need to put pressure on the Russian Federation.

In a conversation with the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Zelenskyy invited Korean companies to cooperate in the restoration of our country. Kichang reported on the significant interest of Korean companies in developing business in Ukraine and cooperation with Ukrainian manufacturers.

The President invited Portugal to join humanitarian initiatives and to continue cooperation in areas that create reliable security guarantees for Ukraine and the entire European continent, the message says.

Tags: #president #ambassadors

