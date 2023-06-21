Ukrainian aviation hit 12 enemy concentration areas – AFU General Staff
During the day, the aviation of the defense forces carried out 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, six - on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a report published on Facebook on Wednesday evening.
In addition, the Ukrainian military destroyed an enemy Mi-24 attack helicopter.
During the day, units of rocket troops and artillery hit the command post and ammunition depot of the occupiers.