EU ambassadors agree on 11th package of sanctions against Russia

EU ambassadors have agreed on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia, the Swedish presidency of the EU Council reported.

“Today, the EU Ambassadors agreed on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia. The package includes measures aimed at countering sanctions circumvention and individual listings,” a message posted on Twitter says.

In turn, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, wrote on Twitter that she welcomes the political agreement on the 11th package of sanctions.

“It will deal a further blow to Putin’s war machine with tightened export restrictions, targeting entities supporting the Kremlin. Our anti-circumvention tool will prevent Russia from getting its hands on sanctioned goods,” she noted.