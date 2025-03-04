Facts

15:05 04.03.2025

Engagement of America and our European partners vital on path to achieving real peace in Ukraine – Sybiha

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has held talks with his Norwegian and Estonian counterparts, Espen Barth Eide and Margus Tsahkna, on achieving a true and just peace.

“Pleased to have a call with Foreign Ministers of Norway, Espen Barth Eide, and Estonia, Margus Tsahkna. Ukraine wants a true and fair peace as no one else. We keep working with our partners to achieve it. Engagement of America and our European partners is vital on this path,” Sybiha said on X.

