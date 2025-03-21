Ukraine presents list of military products worth EUR 100 mln that it wants to receive from Estonian defense industry – Estonian Defense Ministry

Ukraine has officially handed over to Estonia a list of wishes for military assistance, which the Estonian state will now urgently purchase from the domestic defense industry, the Estonian Defense Ministry said.

"Last year, we agreed that this year and next year we would support Ukraine militarily in the amount of 0.25% of our GDP per year at the expense of the Estonian defense industry. It was nice to see a large number of Estonian manufacturers offering their products. Today we received feedback from Ukraine, which will allow us to deliver assistance to Ukrainians as soon as possible," the press service of the Estonian Defense Ministry said citing Head of the department Hanno Pevkur.

The list includes unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles, watercraft, medical equipment and consumables provided by Estonian defense companies. Details, quantities and delivery dates are not disclosed for security reasons, the Defense Ministry said.

In addition, Estonia will provide direct military material assistance to Ukraine, contribute to the training of the Ukrainian defense forces and, together with Luxembourg, will co-chair the IT coalition to assist Ukraine. The Baltic and Nordic countries have also committed to equipping and training a brigade-level unit in Ukraine by 2025.

Late last year, the State Defense Investment Center presented a list of Estonian goods or services that would be suitable for targeted use by the Ukrainian armed forces. It is reported that the product catalog of a total of almost 100 Estonian companies, which was subsequently transferred to Ukraine in February, includes about 500 items.