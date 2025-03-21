Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:58 21.03.2025

Ukraine presents list of military products worth EUR 100 mln that it wants to receive from Estonian defense industry – Estonian Defense Ministry

2 min read
Ukraine presents list of military products worth EUR 100 mln that it wants to receive from Estonian defense industry – Estonian Defense Ministry

Ukraine has officially handed over to Estonia a list of wishes for military assistance, which the Estonian state will now urgently purchase from the domestic defense industry, the Estonian Defense Ministry said.

"Last year, we agreed that this year and next year we would support Ukraine militarily in the amount of 0.25% of our GDP per year at the expense of the Estonian defense industry. It was nice to see a large number of Estonian manufacturers offering their products. Today we received feedback from Ukraine, which will allow us to deliver assistance to Ukrainians as soon as possible," the press service of the Estonian Defense Ministry said citing Head of the department Hanno Pevkur.

The list includes unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles, watercraft, medical equipment and consumables provided by Estonian defense companies. Details, quantities and delivery dates are not disclosed for security reasons, the Defense Ministry said.

In addition, Estonia will provide direct military material assistance to Ukraine, contribute to the training of the Ukrainian defense forces and, together with Luxembourg, will co-chair the IT coalition to assist Ukraine. The Baltic and Nordic countries have also committed to equipping and training a brigade-level unit in Ukraine by 2025.

Late last year, the State Defense Investment Center presented a list of Estonian goods or services that would be suitable for targeted use by the Ukrainian armed forces. It is reported that the product catalog of a total of almost 100 Estonian companies, which was subsequently transferred to Ukraine in February, includes about 500 items.

Tags: #ukraine #estonia

MORE ABOUT

20:44 20.03.2025
EU calls on Russia to end war

EU calls on Russia to end war

20:08 20.03.2025
EU calls on its states to urgently step up military aid to Ukraine - text of summit conclusions

EU calls on its states to urgently step up military aid to Ukraine - text of summit conclusions

18:45 20.03.2025
Norway fully support Ukraine's efforts to achieve ceasefire, PM says

Norway fully support Ukraine's efforts to achieve ceasefire, PM says

14:07 20.03.2025
Italy launches EUR 6 mln grant competition for landmine clearance in Ukraine

Italy launches EUR 6 mln grant competition for landmine clearance in Ukraine

13:40 20.03.2025
Scholz: Germany to increase military support for Ukraine to EUR 7 bln

Scholz: Germany to increase military support for Ukraine to EUR 7 bln

13:02 19.03.2025
Ukraine has an indisputable right to defend itself, this right cannot be limited in any way - President of Finland

Ukraine has an indisputable right to defend itself, this right cannot be limited in any way - President of Finland

10:02 19.03.2025
Putin doesn’t demand stopping aid to Ukraine – Trump

Putin doesn’t demand stopping aid to Ukraine – Trump

16:47 18.03.2025
Ukrainian army almost completely withdraws from Kursk region, pause in providing intel fall on critical days of Russian army's offensive – media

Ukrainian army almost completely withdraws from Kursk region, pause in providing intel fall on critical days of Russian army's offensive – media

16:19 18.03.2025
EU position on eve of Trump's call to Putin: We want just peace for Ukraine

EU position on eve of Trump's call to Putin: We want just peace for Ukraine

20:44 17.03.2025
Argentina's Presidential Office reports ‘warm conversation’ between Miley and Zelenskyy

Argentina's Presidential Office reports ‘warm conversation’ between Miley and Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Interior Ministry: Revised bill does not expand National Guard powers, but streamlines them

Over 4,000 POWs already returned to Ukraine

Trump on prospect of ceasefire in Ukraine: Everything going very well so far

Ukraine does not see UN as alternative to contingent or security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Czech Republic may be part of potential contingent in Ukraine – president

LATEST

Stefanchuk: Putin lies about wanting peace

Interior Ministry: Revised bill does not expand National Guard powers, but streamlines them

Yermak: We welcome idea of ​​tough economic action against Russia if it does not cease fire

AFU General Staff: Russians remain highly active in Pokrovsk, Kursk, Torets axes

Over 4,000 POWs already returned to Ukraine

Shmyhal, Pavel discuss economic cooperation, development of reconstruction projects

New package of military aid from Germany to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, save thousands of lives – Sybiha

German Budget Committee approves EUR 3 bln in military aid to Ukraine

McDonald's to reintroduce breakfast menu in Kyiv locations next week

Trump on prospect of ceasefire in Ukraine: Everything going very well so far

AD
AD
Empire School
AD