20:43 19.06.2023

Zelenskyy, PMs of Netherlands, Denmark discuss Ukraine’s support by countries of Global South

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Prime Ministers of both the Netherlands and Denmark efforts to support Ukraine by the countries of the Global South.

“I maintain regular dialogue with friends of Ukraine. I had a phone call with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. I informed them about the current situation on the battlefield. I also spoke about the results of the visit of African leaders to Kyiv. We discussed the necessary efforts to consolidate support for Ukraine by the countries of the Global South. In particular, we discussed the involvement of these countries in the implementation of our 10-step Peace Formula,” he said on Twitter Monday.

