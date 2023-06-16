Facts

10:36 16.06.2023

AFU eliminate 590 occupiers, 10 tanks, 16 armored vehicles, nine artillery systems, 24 UAVs – General Staff

1 min read
AFU eliminate 590 occupiers, 10 tanks, 16 armored vehicles, nine artillery systems, 24 UAVs – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 590 occupiers, 10 tanks, 16 armored vehicles, 20 artillery systems and 24 drones during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 16, 2023 approximately amount to: about 218,500 people of military personnel (plus 590) people, 3,965 tanks (plus ten) units, 7,683 armored combat vehicles (plus 16) units, 3,812 artillery systems (plus nine) units, 606 units (plus two) units, 364 units of air defense equipment, 314 aircraft units, 301 helicopters, 3,357 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 24), 1,199 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 6,519 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 13) units, and 519 units of special equipment," the message says.

The data is being updated.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

16:42 14.06.2023
Defense Forces carry out 13 airstrikes on enemy cluster during day, destroy two UAVs – AFU General Staff

Defense Forces carry out 13 airstrikes on enemy cluster during day, destroy two UAVs – AFU General Staff

15:33 14.06.2023
AFU eliminates 680 occupiers, 17 artillery systems, 15 UAVs, 13 cruise missiles, 11 armored vehicles, 18 enemy tanks - General Staff

AFU eliminates 680 occupiers, 17 artillery systems, 15 UAVs, 13 cruise missiles, 11 armored vehicles, 18 enemy tanks - General Staff

12:24 13.06.2023
Ukrainian forces advance from 500 meters to 1 km per day in Berdiansk direction - AFU General Staff

Ukrainian forces advance from 500 meters to 1 km per day in Berdiansk direction - AFU General Staff

11:39 13.06.2023
AFU eliminate 470 occupiers, four tanks, six armored vehicles, 20 artillery systems, a helicopter – General Staff

AFU eliminate 470 occupiers, four tanks, six armored vehicles, 20 artillery systems, a helicopter – General Staff

11:11 13.06.2023
Ten out of 14 cruise missiles eliminated in Ukrainian sky – AFU General Staff

Ten out of 14 cruise missiles eliminated in Ukrainian sky – AFU General Staff

12:34 09.06.2023
AFU eliminate 1,010 occupiers, 34 artillery systems, 13 UAVs in day – General Staff

AFU eliminate 1,010 occupiers, 34 artillery systems, 13 UAVs in day – General Staff

12:44 07.06.2023
AFU eliminates almost 1,000 occupiers, one aircraft, seven UAVs, 37 artillery systems, 13 tanks, 17 armored vehicles - AFU General Staff

AFU eliminates almost 1,000 occupiers, one aircraft, seven UAVs, 37 artillery systems, 13 tanks, 17 armored vehicles - AFU General Staff

16:25 05.06.2023
Defense Forces eliminate 410 occupiers, 14 UAVs, 12 artillery systems, 11 tanks, 11 enemy armored vehicles, four cruise missiles - AFU General Staff

Defense Forces eliminate 410 occupiers, 14 UAVs, 12 artillery systems, 11 tanks, 11 enemy armored vehicles, four cruise missiles - AFU General Staff

15:47 05.06.2023
Invaders carry out 14 missile, 40 air strikes over day; AFU eliminate four cruise missiles, six UAVs – AFU General Staff

Invaders carry out 14 missile, 40 air strikes over day; AFU eliminate four cruise missiles, six UAVs – AFU General Staff

15:27 05.06.2023
Ukrainian aviation attacks enemy forces 15 times over day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation attacks enemy forces 15 times over day – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of victims of missile attack increased to six – Kyiv authorities

There’s no damage to objects in Kyiv due to missile attack – Klitschko

Residential buildings damaged, there are victims in rocket attack on Kyiv region

AFU Air Force: six Kinzhals, six Calibers, two UAVs destroyed

There’s explosion in Kyiv, rockets still flying at capital – Klitschko

LATEST

Stano: After making Kyiv target to missile attacks, Putin gives African leaders special greeting, demonstrating his real intentions

Number of victims of missile attack increased to six – Kyiv authorities

Occupiers again shell Kherson, casualties reported – local authorities

There’s no damage to objects in Kyiv due to missile attack – Klitschko

Residential buildings damaged, there are victims in rocket attack on Kyiv region

AFU Air Force: six Kinzhals, six Calibers, two UAVs destroyed

There’s explosion in Kyiv, rockets still flying at capital – Klitschko

President of South Africa, together with other African leaders, visit Bucha

Ambassador of Ukraine to South Africa: I think in a year we will see completely different architecture of support among African countries in UN

Whereabouts of 11 Ukrainian defenders, detained on territory of Hungary, established - Commissioner for Missing Persons

AD
AD
AD
AD