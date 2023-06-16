AFU eliminate 590 occupiers, 10 tanks, 16 armored vehicles, nine artillery systems, 24 UAVs – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 590 occupiers, 10 tanks, 16 armored vehicles, 20 artillery systems and 24 drones during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 16, 2023 approximately amount to: about 218,500 people of military personnel (plus 590) people, 3,965 tanks (plus ten) units, 7,683 armored combat vehicles (plus 16) units, 3,812 artillery systems (plus nine) units, 606 units (plus two) units, 364 units of air defense equipment, 314 aircraft units, 301 helicopters, 3,357 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 24), 1,199 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 6,519 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 13) units, and 519 units of special equipment," the message says.

The data is being updated.