AFU eliminates 680 occupiers, 17 artillery systems, 15 UAVs, 13 cruise missiles, 11 armored vehicles, 18 enemy tanks - General Staff

During the day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 680 occupiers, 17 artillery systems, 15 UAVs, 13 cruise missiles, 18 tanks, 11 armored vehicles, 14 vehicles and special equipment, two multiple rocket launchers and 1 enemy air defense, according to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 16, 2023 approximately amount to: about 217,330 people of military personnel (plus 680) people, 3,943 tanks (plus eight), 7,653 armored fighting vehicles (plus 11), 3,783 artillery systems (plus 17), 603 MLRS units (plus two), 364 air defense units (plus one), 314 aircraft units, 300 helicopters, 3,324 operational-tactical UAVs (plus 15), 1,196 cruise missiles (plus 13), 18 ships/boats, 6,482 motor vehicles and tankers (plus nine), and 516 special equipment units (plus five)," the summary says.

The data is being updated.