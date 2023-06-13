Facts

12:24 13.06.2023

Ukrainian forces advance from 500 meters to 1 km per day in Berdiansk direction - AFU General Staff

1 min read
Ukrainian forces advance from 500 meters to 1 km per day in Berdiansk direction - AFU General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are succeeding in the offensive operation in Berdiansk direction, said representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovaliov.

During a live broadcast from the Military Media Center, Kovaliov said that during the conduct of an offensive operation in Tavriyske and Donetsk operational areas, the troops of the strike group of the Defense Forces of Ukraine advanced a distance of 500 meters to 1 kilometer in Berdiansk direction over the past day.

"The area of the territory taken under control was up to three square kilometers," he said.

