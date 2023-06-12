Zelenskyy on new NSDC sanctions: We to do everything to ensure each of list of Russian dictatorship assistants accountable for what they do against people, freedom

The Ukrainian authorities will do everything to ensure that each and every one of the list of assistants to the Russian dictatorship is responsible for what they have done against people and freedom, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, commenting on the introduction of new sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) against 178 individuals.

"Today, our state has taken another sanctions step. Against those who serve the evil that the Russian state has become. Against those who helped to destroy freedom in Russia and play a key role in the repressions on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and in Russia itself," he said in an evening video message.

"A total of 178 of these individuals were added to our sanctions lists at the request of the Security Service of Ukraine. And we will do everything to make sure that each and every one of these accomplices of the Russian dictatorship is held accountable for everything they have done against people and freedom. For every broken destiny and every criminal decision that helped Russia turn into a terrorist state," the president said.

As reported, on Sunday, June 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy by his decree put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) dated June 11, 2023 on the application and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against 178 persons.

Among the sanctioned persons are judges of the Russian Federation, including judges of the constitutional court of Russia, as well as judges who have violated the oath of Ukraine.