Facts

09:24 12.06.2023

Zelenskyy on new NSDC sanctions: We to do everything to ensure each of list of Russian dictatorship assistants accountable for what they do against people, freedom

2 min read
Zelenskyy on new NSDC sanctions: We to do everything to ensure each of list of Russian dictatorship assistants accountable for what they do against people, freedom

The Ukrainian authorities will do everything to ensure that each and every one of the list of assistants to the Russian dictatorship is responsible for what they have done against people and freedom, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, commenting on the introduction of new sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) against 178 individuals.

"Today, our state has taken another sanctions step. Against those who serve the evil that the Russian state has become. Against those who helped to destroy freedom in Russia and play a key role in the repressions on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and in Russia itself," he said in an evening video message.

As he stressed, Ukraine will do everything to ensure that each and every one of the list of assistants to the Russian dictatorship is responsible for what they have done against people and freedom.

"A total of 178 of these individuals were added to our sanctions lists at the request of the Security Service of Ukraine. And we will do everything to make sure that each and every one of these accomplices of the Russian dictatorship is held accountable for everything they have done against people and freedom. For every broken destiny and every criminal decision that helped Russia turn into a terrorist state," the president said.

As reported, on Sunday, June 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy by his decree put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) dated June 11, 2023 on the application and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against 178 persons.

Among the sanctioned persons are judges of the Russian Federation, including judges of the constitutional court of Russia, as well as judges who have violated the oath of Ukraine.

Tags: #sanctions #nsdc

MORE ABOUT

10:16 12.06.2023
Canada introduces additional sanctions against Russia to protect Ukrainian culture – MFA

Canada introduces additional sanctions against Russia to protect Ukrainian culture – MFA

20:30 05.06.2023
US Treasury Dept imposes sanctions against seven Russians for attempts to destabilize situation in Moldova

US Treasury Dept imposes sanctions against seven Russians for attempts to destabilize situation in Moldova

12:53 03.06.2023
Kuleba criticizes slow progress in imposing sanctions against Russian missile, drone manufacturers

Kuleba criticizes slow progress in imposing sanctions against Russian missile, drone manufacturers

16:38 29.05.2023
Verkhovna Rada backs introduction of sanctions against Iran for 50 years – MP

Verkhovna Rada backs introduction of sanctions against Iran for 50 years – MP

09:56 29.05.2023
Zelenskyy submits to Rada draft on imposition of sanctions against Iran

Zelenskyy submits to Rada draft on imposition of sanctions against Iran

13:07 27.05.2023
Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions against another 51 Russian citizens, 220 legal entities

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions against another 51 Russian citizens, 220 legal entities

12:06 27.05.2023
Danilov: Wagner fighters retreating from Bakhmut, but it doesn't mean they will stop fighting with us

Danilov: Wagner fighters retreating from Bakhmut, but it doesn't mean they will stop fighting with us

09:07 23.05.2023
Security issue of entire Middle East region cannot be resolved without de–occupation of Crimea – Danilov

Security issue of entire Middle East region cannot be resolved without de–occupation of Crimea – Danilov

19:42 19.05.2023
Ottawa sanctions Russian Education and Science Ministry, ombudsman Moskalkova, Rosatom head

Ottawa sanctions Russian Education and Science Ministry, ombudsman Moskalkova, Rosatom head

19:17 19.05.2023
USA adds 46 individuals to sanctions lists for Russia

USA adds 46 individuals to sanctions lists for Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian-Canadian declaration fixes support for Ukraine's accession to NATO - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy and Trudeau adopt declaration following meeting in Kyiv

All Ukrainian military leaders positive - Zelenskyy on counteroffensive

Prime Minister of Canada arrives in Kyiv

Seven civilians killed, 50 wounded because of Russian shelling in 24 hours - Military Media Center

LATEST

UAE ready to provide 2,500 laptops for Ukrainian schoolchildren

Ukrainian Red Cross Society to continue assistance in restoration of Kyiv region

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to provide full access to flood-affected areas, witnesses to ICC

The military asked the country's leadership to facilitate the establishment of US sanctions against the Chinese company IFLIGHT, which supplies thousands of drones to the Russian Federation

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam is consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Trudeau

Ukrainian-Canadian declaration fixes support for Ukraine's accession to NATO - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy and Trudeau adopt declaration following meeting in Kyiv

All Ukrainian military leaders positive - Zelenskyy on counteroffensive

G7 see restoring declaration, strengthening SAPO and NABU, providing constitutional justice as priorities for Ukraine for three months

Russia restores access to key Western chips, Iran helps it build drone factory - ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD