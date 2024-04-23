We must move from requests for help to offers of cooperation – Lytvynenko

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Lytvynenko considers it necessary to work more actively with the societies of the partner countries.

"We must expand our approaches. As the President has stressed many times, it is very important for us to work not only with governments, but also with society. It is very important for us to work with different interest groups, to work with experts, journalists," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The NSDC Secretary also believes that Ukraine "should move from asking for help to offering cooperation, mutually beneficial cooperation. Moreover, we have a lot that we can provide to our partners. And this is in addition to the fact that we are a key donor in the field of security in Europe."

"The fact that they give us weapons is not charity. Ukraine is one of the world's largest laboratories for the use of new forms and methods of armed struggle, tactics and new systems. This is a combat experience that is invaluable," he said.

"The Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian special services are the only structures in the world that are involved in a conflict of sufficiently high intensity, the largest in the last 40 years," Lytvynenko said.