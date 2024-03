The United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has added two individuals and two legal entities to its sanctions list, the OFAC website said on Wednesday.

Ilya Gambashidze and Nikolai Tupikin, as well as the Social Design Agency and Company Group Structura LLC, were targeted by the sanctions.

According to OFAC, the new additions to the sanctions list were involved in "malign influence efforts" in the media sector.