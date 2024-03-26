Zelenskyy dismisses Danilov from post of NSDC Secretary, appoints head of Foreign Intelligence Service Lytvynenko to this position – decrees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksiy Danilov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko to this position.

This decision is enshrined in decrees No. 186/2024 and No. 188/2024 dated March 26, 2024, respectively.

On the same day, the head of state signed decree No. 187/2024 to dismiss Lytvynenko as Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and decree No. 189/2024 to appoint Oleh Ivaschenko to this position.

Lytvynenko was appointed as Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service on July 23, 2021. Before that, he worked as Director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies (2019-2021) and Deputy Secretary of the NSDC (2014-2019). He is a PhD in Political Science (2002), a professor (2011), and a Major General of the reserve (2015).

Danilov held the position of NSDC Secretary since October 3, 2019. Before that, he was Luhansk Mayor (1994-1997), Head of Luhansk Regional State Administration (2005), and Member of Parliament of the 5th convocation (2006-2007).