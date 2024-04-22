Facts

12:38 22.04.2024

NSDC chief: Weak point of Russian system is hyper–centralization

1 min read
NSDC chief: Weak point of Russian system is hyper–centralization

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), Oleksandr Lytvynenko, considers "hyper-centralization" to be a weak point of the Russian system.

"Well, look at the situation in Makhachkala, Bashkortostan. Could they have suspended these performances? No questions asked. The Prigozhin riot. Could it have been solved? They could. They just didn't give the command from the Kremlin. Important decisions are not made without it. This increases the likelihood of error," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Lytvynenko also cited the classification of the Russian elite of one of the European analytical centers. "They divided the entire Russian elite into three groups: hostages, opportunists and believers. There are fewer ‘believers’ and more ‘hostages,’ 60 percent. These are the same pragmatists in whom the Stockholm syndrome is gradually starting to act," he said.

Another thing, the NSDC secretary noted, "we must understand for ourselves that Russia has never lived as well as it does now. I believe that the situation in Russia today is fragile stability."

Tags: #nsdc #lytvynenko

MORE ABOUT

11:44 22.04.2024
NSDC to develop Ukrainian doctrine

NSDC to develop Ukrainian doctrine

11:54 20.04.2024
Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision prohibiting military from gambling on Internet

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision prohibiting military from gambling on Internet

19:53 01.04.2024
ARMA, Ukrnafta call on NSDC to help unblock hydrocarbon production at Sakhalin field

ARMA, Ukrnafta call on NSDC to help unblock hydrocarbon production at Sakhalin field

13:39 29.03.2024
Zelenskyy names priorities in NSDC work

Zelenskyy names priorities in NSDC work

16:07 26.03.2024
Zelenskyy dismisses Danilov from post of NSDC Secretary, appoints head of Foreign Intelligence Service Lytvynenko to this position – decrees

Zelenskyy dismisses Danilov from post of NSDC Secretary, appoints head of Foreign Intelligence Service Lytvynenko to this position – decrees

19:00 22.01.2024
Govt proposes NSDC impose sanctions against Russia's transport sector for 50 years

Govt proposes NSDC impose sanctions against Russia's transport sector for 50 years

17:11 18.11.2023
NSDC imposes sanctions against 37 Russian entities likely involved in deportations of Ukrainian children

NSDC imposes sanctions against 37 Russian entities likely involved in deportations of Ukrainian children

15:12 25.08.2023
Danilov: Drone strikes on Russia – it’s all about justice

Danilov: Drone strikes on Russia – it’s all about justice

20:56 01.08.2023
One hundred searches being conducted on cases of picking centers

One hundred searches being conducted on cases of picking centers

15:58 23.06.2023
Zelenskyy: NSDC dealing with bomb shelters, judicial system, Ukraine's future in EU

Zelenskyy: NSDC dealing with bomb shelters, judicial system, Ukraine's future in EU

AD

HOT NEWS

In Kharkiv region, another 100 settlements de-energized since war start remain without electricity

Support with specific weapons is needed urgently – Zelenskyy at Staff HQ meeting

Zelenskyy doesn't believe in Olympic truce format proposed by Macron

Bipartisan delegation of US Congress arrives in Kyiv

NSDC to develop Ukrainian doctrine

LATEST

Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

US aid to arrive in Ukraine very soon, it to be what needed on battlefield to achieve success

In Kharkiv region, another 100 settlements de-energized since war start remain without electricity

Woman killed as result of artillery shelling of Krasnohorivka – Donetsk administration

Relevant committee supports bill on supervisory boards of healthcare facilities prepared for second reading

Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

US Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs O'Brien meet in Kyiv with President's Office head

Zelenskyy presents Golden Star to three servicemen, families of seven fallen heroes

Court rules to detain both servicemen who shot at policemen in Vinnytsia region – PGO

Sybiha, Chinese Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation, Peace Formula implementation

AD
AD
AD
AD