NSDC chief: Weak point of Russian system is hyper–centralization

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), Oleksandr Lytvynenko, considers "hyper-centralization" to be a weak point of the Russian system.

"Well, look at the situation in Makhachkala, Bashkortostan. Could they have suspended these performances? No questions asked. The Prigozhin riot. Could it have been solved? They could. They just didn't give the command from the Kremlin. Important decisions are not made without it. This increases the likelihood of error," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Lytvynenko also cited the classification of the Russian elite of one of the European analytical centers. "They divided the entire Russian elite into three groups: hostages, opportunists and believers. There are fewer ‘believers’ and more ‘hostages,’ 60 percent. These are the same pragmatists in whom the Stockholm syndrome is gradually starting to act," he said.

Another thing, the NSDC secretary noted, "we must understand for ourselves that Russia has never lived as well as it does now. I believe that the situation in Russia today is fragile stability."