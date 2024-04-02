Facts

16:19 02.04.2024

Sanctions have weakened Russia, but not enough – Italian Ambassador to Ukraine

2 min read
Sanctions have weakened Russia, but not enough – Italian Ambassador to Ukraine

Work is underway on a new package of sanctions against Russia, and the allies are focused on the issue of preventing the circumvention of sanctions, Ambassador of Italy to Ukraine Pier Francesco Zazo said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

The ambassador emphasized that "there is a problem of sanctions circumventing, and Russia receives support from third countries."

"However, I can assure you that there is a big focus on the issue of [preventing] the circumvention of sanctions. There is also a lot of attention to dual-use goods, because we know that there are countries that are helping Russia. And we are now working on a new package of sanctions against Russia," he said.

Since many countries are not involved in the adoption of sanctions, Russia can still import goods, microchips or technology, the diplomat noted.

"We will introduce additional sanctions against companies and individuals from third countries that help Russia buy weapons or key components for them. Sanctions have certainly weakened Russia, but not enough. We will continue to put significant pressure on Russian revenues from energy and other raw materials, because we know very well that Russia no longer exports gas and oil to Europe, but exports to India, China, and so on, and we want to limit Russia's future energy income," he said.

According to the ambassador, "it's not easy, but we know that Russia is suffering certain losses, even if they are trying to conceal this."

Zazo also said further efforts will be applied to prevent Russia from developing future energy projects and reduce Russia's income from metals. In addition, regarding dependence on Russian gas, the ambassador pointed out that today the share of Russian gas in Italian imports has declined to 2%, and by 2025 should fall to zero.

"Therefore, there is an intention to continue imposing new sanctions. Sometimes it's difficult, but I think everything is going in the right direction," he said.

Tags: #sanctions #zazo

MORE ABOUT

19:07 02.04.2024
Italian Ambassador to Ukraine: Global Peace Summit should strive for maximum participation, involvement of countries from Global South

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine: Global Peace Summit should strive for maximum participation, involvement of countries from Global South

14:52 02.04.2024
Italian Ambassador to Ukraine sees specific opportunities for development of bilateral economic relations between countries in many sectors

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine sees specific opportunities for development of bilateral economic relations between countries in many sectors

14:49 02.04.2024
Putin categorically denies Ukrainian national identity - Italian Ambassador

Putin categorically denies Ukrainian national identity - Italian Ambassador

13:56 02.04.2024
Italy would like to play leading role in reconstruction of Ukraine – Ambassador

Italy would like to play leading role in reconstruction of Ukraine – Ambassador

20:44 20.03.2024
U.S. imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 2 legal entities from Russia

U.S. imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 2 legal entities from Russia

20:28 15.03.2024
G7 leaders issue statement: If Iran supplies Russia with ballistic missiles, we to respond swiftly with new, significant measures

G7 leaders issue statement: If Iran supplies Russia with ballistic missiles, we to respond swiftly with new, significant measures

15:37 14.03.2024
Rosatom directly involved in armed aggression against Ukraine, should be subject to sanctions - Minister of Energy in U.S. Congress

Rosatom directly involved in armed aggression against Ukraine, should be subject to sanctions - Minister of Energy in U.S. Congress

20:27 01.03.2024
Switzerland backs EU's 13th package of anti-Russian sanctions

Switzerland backs EU's 13th package of anti-Russian sanctions

14:49 27.02.2024
Shmyhal insists on need to impose sanctions against Rosatom, disconnect all Russian, Belarusian banks from SWIFT

Shmyhal insists on need to impose sanctions against Rosatom, disconnect all Russian, Belarusian banks from SWIFT

20:46 26.02.2024
U.S. imposes sanctions against Gazprombank IT company, developer of banking sector apps

U.S. imposes sanctions against Gazprombank IT company, developer of banking sector apps

AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba at conference in The Hague: Expansionist policy of Russia is inextricably linked with impunity

Zelenskyy signs law providing for possibility of treatment for military personnel for up to 12 months, repeated medical examination of those of limited fitness within nine months

Zelenskyy expects progress on decisions to seize Russian assets in US, European jurisdictions

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine: Global Peace Summit should strive for maximum participation, involvement of countries from Global South

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine: Global Peace Summit should strive for maximum participation, involvement of countries from Global South

LATEST

Kuleba at conference in The Hague: Expansionist policy of Russia is inextricably linked with impunity

NATO developing plan to help Ukraine worth up to $100 bln

Zelenskyy signs law providing for possibility of treatment for military personnel for up to 12 months, repeated medical examination of those of limited fitness within nine months

President signs law on electronic account of those liable for military service

Zelenskyy signs law reducing mobilization age from 27 to 25 years

USAID announces launch of grant program for agricultural processing enterprises to develop exports

Ukraine, Switzerland coordinate preparations for Global Peace Summit

Zelenskyy announces preparation of steps in control over operation of online casinos

Zelenskyy expects progress on decisions to seize Russian assets in US, European jurisdictions

Ribas Hotels Group, EffectBud to build cottage community in Ivano-Frankivsk region

AD
AD
AD
AD