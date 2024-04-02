Sanctions have weakened Russia, but not enough – Italian Ambassador to Ukraine

Work is underway on a new package of sanctions against Russia, and the allies are focused on the issue of preventing the circumvention of sanctions, Ambassador of Italy to Ukraine Pier Francesco Zazo said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

The ambassador emphasized that "there is a problem of sanctions circumventing, and Russia receives support from third countries."

"However, I can assure you that there is a big focus on the issue of [preventing] the circumvention of sanctions. There is also a lot of attention to dual-use goods, because we know that there are countries that are helping Russia. And we are now working on a new package of sanctions against Russia," he said.

Since many countries are not involved in the adoption of sanctions, Russia can still import goods, microchips or technology, the diplomat noted.

"We will introduce additional sanctions against companies and individuals from third countries that help Russia buy weapons or key components for them. Sanctions have certainly weakened Russia, but not enough. We will continue to put significant pressure on Russian revenues from energy and other raw materials, because we know very well that Russia no longer exports gas and oil to Europe, but exports to India, China, and so on, and we want to limit Russia's future energy income," he said.

According to the ambassador, "it's not easy, but we know that Russia is suffering certain losses, even if they are trying to conceal this."

Zazo also said further efforts will be applied to prevent Russia from developing future energy projects and reduce Russia's income from metals. In addition, regarding dependence on Russian gas, the ambassador pointed out that today the share of Russian gas in Italian imports has declined to 2%, and by 2025 should fall to zero.

"Therefore, there is an intention to continue imposing new sanctions. Sometimes it's difficult, but I think everything is going in the right direction," he said.