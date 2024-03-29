Zelenskyy names priorities in NSDC work

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy named predictability, sanctions policy, and implementation of national goals among the priorities of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

"The first is more predictability, precisely this function. We need to strengthen Ukraine's ability to predict and influence the processes which the national security of our state depends on. The second is the continuation of the implementation of all current tasks of the National Security and Defense Council system. And especially attentively regarding the sanctions policy of our state," he said, speaking at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, the first after the appointment of Oleksandr Lytvynenko as Secretary of the Council.

"The third is doctrinal work. Clarity of national guidelines and consistency in their implementation is what is needed both now and after the war. The fourth is cybersecurity and information. The National Security and Defense Council has the potential to do more to protect against hostile destabilization operations and coordinate all government institutions in this area,׃ Zelenskyy noted.

"And the fifth, the work of the Headquarters, draft decisions, control over the implementation of decisions - all this, of course, must be continued. The obvious priority is protecting our state and protecting our society," he added.

Zelenskyy thanked Oleksiy Danilov for his work as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. "Thank you for these years of work - powerful, professional. Oleksiy Miacheslavovych continues his work in another direction, diplomatic," he said.

Speaking about the new NSDC secretary, Zelenskyy noted that he "worked in the NSDC, and now he can combine this experience with his experience as head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. In fact, it is precisely in this connection - the National Security and Defense Council and the Foreign Intelligence Service - that one should consider how and on what the National Security Council and its apparatus should work further."