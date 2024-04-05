Facts

17:45 05.04.2024

Zelenskyy approves NSDC sanctions against seven individuals, 86 legal entities

2 min read
Zelenskyy approves NSDC sanctions against seven individuals, 86 legal entities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on the introduction of economic sanctions and other restrictive measures against seven individuals and 86 legal entities.

The corresponding decree dated April 04, 2024 No. 219/2024 was published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state. It comes into force from the date of its publication.

According to the decision of the National Security Council, sanctions for three years were imposed against businessmen Vadim Alperin, Alexander Yerimichuk, Orest Adamcho, Viktor Sherman, founder of the company Chernivtsi Plant of Building Materials Yuriy Kushnir, as well as a citizen of the Russian Federation Andrei Popov.

Regarding ex-citizen of Ukraine, businessman Araik Amirkhanyan, restrictions have been imposed for 10 years.

Sanctions have also been imposed against 86 legal entities, among them 73 legal entities are registered in Ukraine, five in the temporarily occupied territory, six in Russia and two in China.

The NSDC also instructed the Cabinet of Ministers, the SBU and the National Bank to ensure the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of sanctions. In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States and other states about the application of sanctions, as well as to raise the issue of introducing similar restrictive measures.

Tags: #sanctions

MORE ABOUT

16:19 02.04.2024
Sanctions have weakened Russia, but not enough – Italian Ambassador to Ukraine

Sanctions have weakened Russia, but not enough – Italian Ambassador to Ukraine

20:44 20.03.2024
U.S. imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 2 legal entities from Russia

U.S. imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 2 legal entities from Russia

20:28 15.03.2024
G7 leaders issue statement: If Iran supplies Russia with ballistic missiles, we to respond swiftly with new, significant measures

G7 leaders issue statement: If Iran supplies Russia with ballistic missiles, we to respond swiftly with new, significant measures

15:37 14.03.2024
Rosatom directly involved in armed aggression against Ukraine, should be subject to sanctions - Minister of Energy in U.S. Congress

Rosatom directly involved in armed aggression against Ukraine, should be subject to sanctions - Minister of Energy in U.S. Congress

20:27 01.03.2024
Switzerland backs EU's 13th package of anti-Russian sanctions

Switzerland backs EU's 13th package of anti-Russian sanctions

14:49 27.02.2024
Shmyhal insists on need to impose sanctions against Rosatom, disconnect all Russian, Belarusian banks from SWIFT

Shmyhal insists on need to impose sanctions against Rosatom, disconnect all Russian, Belarusian banks from SWIFT

20:46 26.02.2024
U.S. imposes sanctions against Gazprombank IT company, developer of banking sector apps

U.S. imposes sanctions against Gazprombank IT company, developer of banking sector apps

12:55 26.02.2024
If sanctions imposed, we must clearly know contracts aren't signed behind our backs – Zelenskyy

If sanctions imposed, we must clearly know contracts aren't signed behind our backs – Zelenskyy

20:59 23.02.2024
USA imposes sanctions on Russia's National Payment Card System, several banks

USA imposes sanctions on Russia's National Payment Card System, several banks

18:34 23.02.2024
Canada announces additional sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Canada announces additional sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Three people killed in Zaporizhia in enemy shelling, two journalists among injured

Zelenskyy inspects construction of fortifications in Chernihiv region

Two people killed, with child among victims as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia – region’s head

SBU, defense forces attack Morozovsk airfield in Russia's Rostov region, at least six aircraft destroyed – source

Blinken: Everyone, incl. USA, going to redouble efforts to find resources Ukraine needs

LATEST

Decision on mandatory evacuation of children made in two communities of Sumy region – Reintegration Ministry

Demand for neurological medicines been growing significantly since beginning of 2024 – expert

Three people killed in Zaporizhia in enemy shelling, two journalists among injured

Three Tu-95MS aircraft likely damaged after GUR, AFU attack on Engels-2 air base

Zelenskyy inspects construction of fortifications in Chernihiv region

Two people killed, with child among victims as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia – region’s head

Six people injured in enemy attack on Zaporizhia

Chief Ombudsman of Turkey to visit Russian detention centers for Ukrainian prisoners

Russia pressurizing France, other countries to push Ukraine into unfavorable negotiations – ISW

Epicenter opens its tenth shopping center in Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
AD