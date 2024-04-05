Zelenskyy approves NSDC sanctions against seven individuals, 86 legal entities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on the introduction of economic sanctions and other restrictive measures against seven individuals and 86 legal entities.

The corresponding decree dated April 04, 2024 No. 219/2024 was published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state. It comes into force from the date of its publication.

According to the decision of the National Security Council, sanctions for three years were imposed against businessmen Vadim Alperin, Alexander Yerimichuk, Orest Adamcho, Viktor Sherman, founder of the company Chernivtsi Plant of Building Materials Yuriy Kushnir, as well as a citizen of the Russian Federation Andrei Popov.

Regarding ex-citizen of Ukraine, businessman Araik Amirkhanyan, restrictions have been imposed for 10 years.

Sanctions have also been imposed against 86 legal entities, among them 73 legal entities are registered in Ukraine, five in the temporarily occupied territory, six in Russia and two in China.

The NSDC also instructed the Cabinet of Ministers, the SBU and the National Bank to ensure the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of sanctions. In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States and other states about the application of sanctions, as well as to raise the issue of introducing similar restrictive measures.