Defense forces carry out 24 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

The aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 18 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and two on the anti–aircraft missile systems of the Russian occupiers during the day, according to the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 Thursday posted on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Units of the missile forces and artillery of Ukraine during the day hit five control points, six areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers, two anti-aircraft missile systems, eight artillery units in firing positions and two other important enemy objects.