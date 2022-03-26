Facts

12:14 26.03.2022

In Kharkiv region, Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in direction of Mala Rohan, fighting in Izium direction continues

In Kharkiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not only defending their positions, but also going on a counteroffensive, head of the state military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

'Several settlements have already been liberated in the direction of Mala Rohan, now fighting continues there,' Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hold defensive positions in the Izium direction, where the fighting is going on.

"Fighting continues in Izium direction, our troops also hold defensive positions there! The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to defend Kharkiv region and do not retreat a single meter. Victory is ours!" Synehubov wrote.

