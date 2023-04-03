Economy

15:44 03.04.2023

Mission East, Neo-Eco Ukraine to analyze destruction of villages in Mykolaiv region with view to their further green reconstruction

2 min read
Mission East international charitable organization and Neo-Eco Ukraine have signed a cooperation agreement, under which, together with the local authorities of Mykolaiv region, the goal is to turn the rubble of war-torn buildings into materials for green reconstruction of villages, the press service of Mission East reports.

As noted in the release, Neo-Eco Ukraine has extensive experience in creating infrastructure projects for the circular economy.

"Mission East is delighted to be working with Neo-Eco Ukraine and fully support its sustainable, data-driven approach to rebuild the country," says Betina Gollander-Jensen, Secretary General in Mission East.

She said that a joint study of the company over the next four months would map the needs of reconstruction and the presence of construction waste, as well as conduct a macroeconomic study to assess the processing of waste and construction materials, and analyze the production capacity of local market entities.

"Thanks to our partnership with Mission East, Neo-Eco Ukraine will be able to pursue its innovative damage assessment strategy in Mykolaiv. We hope that this will be the first of many collaborations with this leading Danish philanthropic organization," says Bart Gruyaert, Project Director at Neo-Eco Ukraine.

The French company Neo-Eco has been working on the principle of a circular economy for 17 years - the integration of already used materials. According to the same principle, Neo-Eco is implementing a project to restore seven residential buildings in Hostomel (Kyiv region).

Mission East is an international relief and development organization working in crisis-affected countries of the former USSR, the Middle East and Asia. The work is supported by the EU, the UN, a number of governments including the Danish and German, numerous foundations, churches and thousands of private supporters, mostly in Denmark.

Tags: #mykolaiv_region #neo_eco #mission_east

