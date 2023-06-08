Defense Forces eliminate 730 occupiers, 28 artillery systems, 16 armored vehicles, 18 tanks, 15 enemy UAVs

Over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed 730 occupiers, some 28 artillery systems, some 16 armored vehicles, some 18 tanks, some 15 UAVs, eight units of special equipment and a multiple launch rocket system, according to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Thursday.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 8, 2023 were approximately 212,760 (730 more) personnel liquidated, tanks some 3,891 (18 more) units, armored combat vehicles some 7,576 (16 more) units, artillery systems some 3,668 (28 more) units, MLRS some 595 (one more) units, air defense systems some 355 (three more) units, aircraft some 314 units, helicopters some 299 units, operational-tactical level UAVs some 3,234 (15 more), cruise missiles some 1,171, ships and boats some 18, vehicles and tankers some 6,384 (35 more) units, special equipment some 500 (eight more)," according to the report.