Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: By blowing up Kakhovka HPP, Russians recognize that they aren't able to hold these lands

By blowing up Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), the Russian occupiers recognize that this territory does not belong to them and they cannot hold it, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsya said.

"The Russian regime has launched a mass destruction bomb against the environment. This is an act of terrorism against the critical infrastructure of Ukraine. Aimed at as many civilian casualties as possible and the greatest destruction. By resorting to scorched earth tactics, or in this case to flooded earth tactics, the Russian occupiers have effectively recognised that the captured territory does not belong to them, and they are not able to hold these lands," Kyslytsya said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

He said Russia denies its guilt in undermining Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, as well as denied involvement in crimes in Mariupol, Bucha and Izium.

Kyslytsya said this is another example of Russia's genocide against the people of Ukraine. This is the Kremlin's reaction to the call for peace talks. Russia emphasizes by its actions that it is not interested in de-escalation and peace. Russia needs to be neutralized, not appeased, he said.

According to him, this will be the biggest contribution to the security of our region and the world as a whole.

He said as a result of the explosion, 11 of the 28 sections of the dam were destroyed.

Kyslytsya said as of the evening, there was a 3.24 meters rise in water level near Kherson. In three to five days we will see much more consequences. They will be much worse for the territories of Kherson region temporarily occupied by Russia on the left bank of the Dnieper, he said.

At the same time, he said there is no immediate threat for Zaporizhia NPP.

"The situation is difficult, but under control," Kyslytsya said.

"We call for the condemnation of the Russian attack on Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. This proves how important President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula is. We call on international partners to join its implementation," he said.