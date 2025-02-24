Facts

19:13 24.02.2025

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

1 min read
General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

The draft resolution of the UN General Assembly on de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine, submitted by the United States, was supported by 93 UN member states at a meeting on Monday, as was the resolution submitted by Ukraine.

Eight countries voted against, including Russia and Belarus.

Some 73 countries abstained, including Ukraine and the United States. Israel, Serbia, Armenia, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Pakistan and Vietnam also abstained.

Tags: #un #resolution #usa

MORE ABOUT

13:57 24.02.2025
Ukraine, USA in final stage of negotiations on minerals agreement – Stefanishyna

Ukraine, USA in final stage of negotiations on minerals agreement – Stefanishyna

13:07 22.02.2025
USA could cut Ukraine's access to Starlink internet services – media

USA could cut Ukraine's access to Starlink internet services – media

12:58 22.02.2025
USA to submit alternative UN resolution on ending Russia-Ukraine war on Mon – Rubio

USA to submit alternative UN resolution on ending Russia-Ukraine war on Mon – Rubio

21:05 21.02.2025
USA refuses to recognize Russia as aggressor

USA refuses to recognize Russia as aggressor

21:03 21.02.2025
There is bipartisan consensus in USA on need to continue supporting Ukraine – ex-CIA Director Petraeus

There is bipartisan consensus in USA on need to continue supporting Ukraine – ex-CIA Director Petraeus

20:43 21.02.2025
Musk explains change in attitude towards Ukraine by authorities' actions

Musk explains change in attitude towards Ukraine by authorities' actions

19:55 21.02.2025
Waltz believes US-Ukraine minerals deal to be signed soon

Waltz believes US-Ukraine minerals deal to be signed soon

19:26 21.02.2025
Vance denies that Trump's Russian policy is appeasement

Vance denies that Trump's Russian policy is appeasement

18:41 21.02.2025
USA, Ukraine continue to discuss rare earth metals agreement – media

USA, Ukraine continue to discuss rare earth metals agreement – media

20:36 20.02.2025
Significant number of US Congress members will do everything to prevent Putin from being rewarded for his illegal invasion - Republican Fitzpatrick

Significant number of US Congress members will do everything to prevent Putin from being rewarded for his illegal invasion - Republican Fitzpatrick

AD

HOT NEWS

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

Zelenskyy urges Trump to meet as soon as possible to determine guarantees of peace and security in Ukraine

Almost third of UN humanitarian response in Ukraine could be at risk due to US funding decision - coordinator

Denmark allocates $280 mln for ammunition for Ukraine, military training - PM's office

LATEST

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

Epicentr Ceramic Corporation doubles exports in 2024

Zelenskyy urges Trump to meet as soon as possible to determine guarantees of peace and security in Ukraine

Denmark delivers 12 F-16 aircraft, rest to be in Ukraine in 2025 – Defense Minister

AFU General Staff: Seven military clashes recorded in Kursk region, one ongoing

In three years, Russia more than 30 times attacks energy system, occupies 18 GW of generation - Haluschenko

Almost third of UN humanitarian response in Ukraine could be at risk due to US funding decision - coordinator

Denmark allocates $280 mln for ammunition for Ukraine, military training - PM's office

EU bans transactions with Russia's several airports, Astrakhan, Makhachkala, Ust-Luga, Primorsk, Novorossiysk ports

AD
AD
AD
AD