General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

The draft resolution of the UN General Assembly on de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine, submitted by the United States, was supported by 93 UN member states at a meeting on Monday, as was the resolution submitted by Ukraine.

Eight countries voted against, including Russia and Belarus.

Some 73 countries abstained, including Ukraine and the United States. Israel, Serbia, Armenia, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Pakistan and Vietnam also abstained.