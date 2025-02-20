USA refuses to co-sponsor UN motion backing Ukraine first time since beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression – source

For the first time since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the United States refused to co-sponsor a draft UN General Assembly resolution that backs Kyiv, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

The document was drafted for February 24 to mark three years of the Russian full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

In addition, three diplomatic sources confirmed the same information to Reuters. According to the agency, the draft UN resolution condemns Russian aggression and reaffirms a commitment "to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."

"In previous years, the United States has consistently co-sponsored such resolutions in support of a just peace in Ukraine," one of the sources said on Thursday.

The first diplomatic source told Reuters that the resolution was being sponsored by more than 50 countries, declining to identify them.

The United States has been a co-sponsor of almost all UN resolutions in support of Ukraine against Russia.