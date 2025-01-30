Presidential Advisor Vlasiuk, UN WFP reps discuss increasing aid to Syria, other countries

Advisor to the President of Ukraine Vladyslav Vlasiuk held a meeting with representatives of the UN World Food Program (WFP) to discuss the continuation of the Grain from Ukraine program.

As reported on the website of the head of state on Thursday, the discussion focused on increasing aid to those countries that need it most. A separate focus is on supporting the people of Syria with food.

"Aid to Syria is a critical topic for the President of Ukraine. This is aid from the Ukrainian nation to the people of Syria, who, like us, know well what it is like to suffer because of the Russians. We would like to continue our cooperation in ensuring food security," Vlasiuk said.

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine have agreed on a preliminary list of products that Ukraine can provide to other countries with the support of the UN WFP. This year, further expansion of the Grain from Ukraine presidential initiative is planned.

UN WFP Country Director for Ukraine Richard Ragan said the organization is interested in oil, and will also consider the possibility of purchasing corn, wheat and peas. Separately, he noted that the UN WFP is currently working to speed up the process of delivering products, in particular to Syria.