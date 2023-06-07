Zelenskyy holds phone call with Erdoğan, passes list of Ukraine's urgent needs to eliminate Kakhovka HPP disaster

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday.

"Spoke about the humanitarian and environmental consequences of the Russian act of terrorism at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, including risks for the ZNPP. Handed over a list of Ukraine's urgent needs to eliminate the disaster," the Ukrainian president said on the Telegram channel.

Turkey's voice is important when it comes to the withdrawal of occupation troops from Ukrainian territory, he said. It is also important when it comes to the return of Ukraine's illegally detained citizens, in particular Crimean Tatars, and the continuation and expansion of the grain initiative.