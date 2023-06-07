Zelenskyy: Occupiers completely fail evacuation on left bank of Dnipro, Ukraine to turn to intl organizations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a morning conference call devoted primarily to the situation in the Kakhovka HPP area.

“Evacuation on the left bank has been completely failed by the occupiers. We will appeal to international organizations,” Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel.

He also said that Minister Klymenko, the newly appointed head of the emergency response headquarters, delivered a report. He is already on the ground.

During the meeting, issues of providing drinking water and long-term solutions for settlements that received water from the reservoir, as well as damage and environmental damage assessment were discussed.

In addition, today, reports from the front were heard. Intelligence data, supply of equipment and ammunition were discussed.

Also, interim results of the inspection of bomb shelters were reported to Zelenskyy. “Unfortunately, they are disappointing,” Zelenskyy noted.