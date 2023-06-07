Facts

AFU eliminates almost 1,000 occupiers, one aircraft, seven UAVs, 37 artillery systems, 13 tanks, 17 armored vehicles - AFU General Staff

The Defense Forces eliminated 880 occupiers, one aircraft, seven UAVs, 37 artillery systems, 13 tanks, 17 enemy armored vehicles, 17 units of automotive and special equipment and four MLRS units, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a morning report on Wednesday.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 7, 2023 approximately amount to: about 212,030 people of military personnel (plus 880) people, 3,873 tanks (plus 13) units, 7,560 armored combat vehicles (plus 17) units, 3,640 artillery systems (plus 37) units, 594 MLRS units (plus four), 352 units of air defense equipment (plis one) unit, 314 aircraft units (plus one), 299 helicopters, 3,219 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus seven), 1,171 cruise missiles, 18 ships /boats, 6,349 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 17) units, and 492 units of special equipment (plus three)," the message says.

