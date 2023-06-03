Yermak, Sullivan discuss desire to implement Ukrainian Peace Formula as basis for sustainable peace in Europe

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak spoke by phone with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan, the press service of the president's office has said on June 3.

"Yermak expressed gratitude to the United States for its leadership role in providing Ukraine with the weapons and capabilities it needs to combat Russian aggression, as well helping fulfill long term needs for the Ukrainian Air Force, to include F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots and the eventual provision of F-16 fighter jets through a consortium of allies and partners," it said.

The parties also discussed Ukraine's desire to implement its Peace Formula as a basis for achieving sustainable peace in Europe. Yermak emphasized the importance of attracting as many countries as possible to support it.

He also briefed Sullivan on the current situation on the battlefield in the fight against the Russian aggressor and the measures taken by the defense forces to de-occupy the territories of Ukraine.

Yermak thanked U.S. President Joseph Biden, his entire team, both houses of the U.S. Congress for their unwavering assistance to Ukraine, and the entire American people for standing side by side with Ukrainians in the fight against tyranny and authoritarianism in Europe and the world.