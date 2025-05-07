Interfax-Ukraine
18:45 07.05.2025

UAME initiates expansion of list of sanctioned persons in cultural sphere - association president Sanchenko

Chairman of the subcommittee on music industry issues of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy (the Servant of the People faction), the president of the All-Ukrainian Association of Musical Events UAME, Oleksandr Sanchenko, reported that UAME is initiating the expansion of the list of sanctioned persons in the cultural sphere.

"On May 1, during the National Forum-Dialogue ‘Ukrainian Music Industry: Listen, Protect Your Own,’ in which the All-Ukrainian Association of Musical Events UAME acted as a partner, I announced our initiative - to prepare and submit to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine an updated list of cultural figures, who publicly supported Russian aggression or denied the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Our goal is to prevent the presence of such persons in the cultural space of Ukraine: on stages, on television and radio broadcasts, at festivals or in streaming. The National Security and Defense Council has repeatedly applied sanctions against public figures for their anti-Ukrainian position. We strive to supplement these lists with relevant examples," Sanchenko wrote on Facebook.

In particular, he calls on those who know cultural figures whose statements deny the sovereignty or territorial integrity of Ukraine, who support Russian aggression or participate in propaganda events or campaigns, to fill out the appropriate form at: forms.gle/LTe94ZFXVjTV42AR7.

As reported, on May 1, Sanchenko stated that he considers it necessary to implement projects aimed at eradicating Russian music on streaming platforms.

