Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:30 02.05.2025

Yermak discusses with adviser to UK Prime Minister strengthening of sanctions against Russia

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a conversation with adviser to the British Prime Minister on national security issues Jonathan Powell, during which the parties discussed the situation on the front and the strengthening of sanctions against Russia.

"As part of the ongoing dialogue, I had a conversation with adviser to the British Prime Minister on national security issues Jonathan Powell. We discussed the situation on the front, the signing of the agreement on the creation of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, strengthening of sanctions against the Russian Federation and further coordination on the path to a lasting and sustainable peace," Yermak wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

He thanked the UK for its support for Ukraine.

