Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:03 22.04.2025

Yermak: 18-year-old orphan boy rescued from temporarily occupied territory

1 min read
An 18-year-old orphan boy was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory, the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak reported on Tuesday.

"As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, an 18-year-old orphan boy was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory. After the start of the full-scale invasion, his city was occupied, and the boy lived every day under the threat of mobilization to the Russian army," he wrote on Telegram.

Yermak said that the boy tried to leave on his own several times, but each time he failed, in the end, he managed to reach the territory controlled by Ukraine.

The Head of the President’s Office expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights and other partners who organized a safe route and escort.

"I am grateful to the partners for their assistance in organizing the rescue mission," Yermak emphasized.

