15:39 07.05.2025

Yermak: It’s necessary to strengthen coordination of war crimes investigations, introduce uniform standards of support for victims

Head of the President’s of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, calls on all those involved in the investigation of Russian crimes to strengthen the coordination of the investigation of war crimes, introduce uniform standards of support for victims, and ensure stable long-term funding for this work.

"We are not driven by revenge, but by justice. At the center of our efforts is the human being ... how war affects victims, how to ensure their participation in justice processes without re-traumatizing them," Yermak said in a video address during a conference Wednesday in Kyiv dubbed "United for Justice. United for Survivors."

According to him, the coordination center for victims (survivors) and witnesses of Russian war crimes, created under the Office of the Prosecutor General, already provides support to more than 1,500 people in nine regions of Ukraine.

"Today I call on you to take concrete action: to strengthen international coordination in the investigation of war crimes. Information exchange, joint investigation teams, mutual legal assistance. These instruments must work as a single mechanism," Yermak said, addressing the conference participants.

He also said that uniform standards of support for victims should be introduced. "A person who has lived through the horrors of war should not suffer a second time because of imperfect procedures," he said.

“Thirdly, provide resources for long-term work,” Yermak added, explaining that justice requires not only political will, but also stable funding, technical and expert support.

