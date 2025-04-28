Interfax-Ukraine
14:54 28.04.2025

Yermak: All Russian statements about peace without ceasefire are lies

Russia is attacking Ukraine with Shahed strike UAVs, all Russian statements about peace without a ceasefire are lies, said head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"Russia does not cease fire at the front and is just now attacking Ukraine with Shaheds. All Russian statements about peace without a ceasefire are ordinary lies," Yermak wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the movement of enemy UAVs in the direction of Cherkasy. Social network users wrote about explosions in this region.

