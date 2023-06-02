Creation of Patriot coalition being discussed with participants of aircraft coalition – Zelenskyy

Creation of a Patriot coalition was discussed in Chisinau on June 1 with the member states of the so-called "aircraft coalition", President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said at a press conference following a meeting with his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis in Kyiv on Friday.

"I came there with this initiative. We had very important talks with Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands. I talked mainly to the states with which we had discussed [the creation of] the aircraft coalition. We definitely need this," the head of state said.

He also said that Ukraine can already see how many more Patriot systems it needs.

"Our goal is not 70%, 75% of downed targets, but 100%. Yes, it is an ambitious goal, but it is very difficult," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he stressed the importance of preventing the circumvention of sanctions.

"There are countries in the world and Europe which, help to circumvent sanctions, whether they want this or not. I will start a public fight against those who give opportunities to circumvent sanctions because this creates opportunities for increased production of missiles," the president said.

"The fight against the circumvention of sanctions is one of the tasks of this coalition," he said.