Patriot system that Germany plans to transfer to Ukraine will be ready no earlier than in 6-8 months

Germany plans to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, but its delivery and commissioning are expected no earlier than in 6-8 months, reports the German publication Bild, citing sources in the country's government.

"According to the initial plan, the United States was to transfer part of its air defense system stocks to Ukraine, and Germany was to cover the costs of their replenishment. However, US President Donald Trump refused to transfer the systems from army reserves. As a result, European countries have to independently allocate equipment from their stocks and order their replacement from US manufacturers," the report says.

The material emphasizes that only financing the purchase of weapons for Ukraine does not solve the problem. European countries are forced to use their own stocks and place orders for their replenishment from US manufacturers.

The publication emphasizes that there is currently a shortage of air defense systems in Europe. Negotiations on who and how can support Ukraine have been ongoing for several days in a closed format.

According to the latest data, Switzerland has found itself lower in the queue to receive Patriot systems, and the first unit of these complexes, paid for by Germany, will be sent directly to Ukraine. At the same time, the system is still being produced by the American company Raytheon and will be ready for transfer no earlier than in six months-eight months.