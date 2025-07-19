Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:07 19.07.2025

Patriot system that Germany plans to transfer to Ukraine will be ready no earlier than in 6-8 months

2 min read
Patriot system that Germany plans to transfer to Ukraine will be ready no earlier than in 6-8 months

Germany plans to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, but its delivery and commissioning are expected no earlier than in 6-8 months, reports the German publication Bild, citing sources in the country's government.

"According to the initial plan, the United States was to transfer part of its air defense system stocks to Ukraine, and Germany was to cover the costs of their replenishment. However, US President Donald Trump refused to transfer the systems from army reserves. As a result, European countries have to independently allocate equipment from their stocks and order their replacement from US manufacturers," the report says.

The material emphasizes that only financing the purchase of weapons for Ukraine does not solve the problem. European countries are forced to use their own stocks and place orders for their replenishment from US manufacturers.

The publication emphasizes that there is currently a shortage of air defense systems in Europe. Negotiations on who and how can support Ukraine have been ongoing for several days in a closed format.

According to the latest data, Switzerland has found itself lower in the queue to receive Patriot systems, and the first unit of these complexes, paid for by Germany, will be sent directly to Ukraine. At the same time, the system is still being produced by the American company Raytheon and will be ready for transfer no earlier than in six months-eight months.

Tags: #patriot

MORE ABOUT

18:03 17.07.2025
USA informs Switzerland about delay in Patriot deliveries - they will be transferred to Ukraine

USA informs Switzerland about delay in Patriot deliveries - they will be transferred to Ukraine

11:09 17.07.2025
German government unaware of Patriot air defense system deliveries to Ukraine - media

German government unaware of Patriot air defense system deliveries to Ukraine - media

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: More than 300 strike drones, over 30 missiles of various types used against Ukrainian cities

AFU liberate village of Yalta in Donetsk region near administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk

Zelenskyy notes difficult situation on border of Sumy, Kharkiv regions; announces tangible response from occupiers

Syrsky: Enemy loses average of 1,251 servicemen daily

Next Ramstein meeting goes virtual July 21, NATO chief and Pentagon head to attend

LATEST

Poroshenko calls military economy govt's main priority

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

Ukraine returns 11 more children from occupation

Australia supplies Ukraine with M1A1 Abrams tanks within $160 mln aid package

Zelenskyy: More than 300 strike drones, over 30 missiles of various types used against Ukrainian cities

G7 ambassadors congratulate new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, expect further cooperation

Ministry of Veterans Affairs explains how veterans can purchase housing under eOselia program

Ukraine has unique experience in countering Russia's cyberattacks, will strengthen collective resilience of partners

Govt restricts supply of medicines to one distributor to prevent pharma market monopolization

UK imposes sanctions on three units of Russia's GRU, 18 of their agents

AD
AD