20:27 30.05.2023

Zelenskyy holds meeting with delegation of US analytical center Atlantic Council

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation of the U.S. non-governmental analytical center Atlantic Council headed by the organization's CEO Frederick Kempe, the press service of the Ukrainian head of state said.

The delegation also included members of the Atlantic Council John Rogers, David Petraeus and John Herbst.

Zelenskyy thanked the delegation for the visit to Ukraine, which is another important signal of support from the United States.

"I thank President Biden and the entire American people for their strong support of Ukraine from the very beginning of Russian aggression. We appreciate the bicameral and bipartisan support of the U.S. Congress," the presidential press service said.

In addition, Zelenskyy said Ukraine upholds democratic values that are shared by both states and the U.S. and Ukrainian peoples.

"This is a fight for freedom, for the future of the world," the president said.

At the request of the representatives of the council, the head of the Ukrainian state informed them about the main defense needs of Ukraine and the situation on the frontline, and also gave a forecast for its development in the near future.

"He also praised the decision of U.S. President Joseph Biden to launch an aviation coalition and start training Ukrainian pilots on modern Western fighter jets," the office said.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy said that in recent days the enemy "significantly intensified its missile terror and was conducting massive strikes on Ukrainian cities, primarily on civilian infrastructure and civilians."

In addition, during the meeting, the issue of Ukraine's expectations from the NATO summit in Vilnius in July was discussed. Zelenskyy said it is important for Ukraine to receive a clear signal about the prospects for membership in the Alliance.

"This will be a powerful motivational factor for our army, for the entire Ukrainian people," the president said.

The head also said the delegation about the progress of reforms in Ukraine, which continue despite the Russian armed aggression.

At the end of the meeting, the president of the organization presented Zelenskyy with the Citizen of the World award, which the Atlantic Council honors world leaders who have made an outstanding contribution to the development of transatlantic relations.

Accepting the award, the president said "this is an award for the entire Ukrainian people. For their courage and heroic struggle."

 

19:56 30.05.2023
Scholz, speaking with Zelenskyy, condemns regular Russian air attacks, assures of solidarity with Ukraine

