Almost half of Ukrainians regard USA as strategic partner – survey

About half of Ukrainians surveyed (47.9%) agreed that despite Donald Trump's unfriendly statements, the United States still remains a stronghold of world democracy and a strategic partner for Ukraine, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine together with the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine.

Only every fifth respondent (18.7%) disagreed with this statement. More than 22% of respondents would agree to provide the United States with access to Ukrainian rare earth metals as payment for military aid, less than half (45%) would disagree, and another third (33%) would find it difficult to decide.

About 28% of respondents agree that the negotiations between the Americans and the Russians behind our backs and the deterioration of relations between Zelenskyy and Trump make our hopes for victory and a fair peace absolutely unrealistic. However, there are significantly fewer such respondents than those who are not yet ready to give up their expectations of a fair peace (41.4%). Among residents of the western regions, such "negative" sentiments associated with the position of the current American administration are three times more common than in the south (36.9% versus 12.9%, respectively).

Respondents are not sure whether Ukraine is capable of resisting the Russian aggressor today even without American military assistance. The share of those who believe that it is capable remains in the relative minority (27.7%) compared to the number of those who do not think so (34.8%) or find it difficult to answer (37.3%). However, among residents of the West, the share of respondents who believe that Ukraine is capable of resisting the enemy without American assistance (41.1%) exceeds the share of those who do not think so (30.1%) or find it difficult to answer (28.8%).

The survey was conducted by the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine jointly with the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine using face-to-face interviews on March 15-25, 2025. A total of 1,213 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed in government-controlled territory in Ukraine. The sample is representative of the adult population of Ukraine. The margin of error is 3.2%.