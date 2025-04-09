Interfax-Ukraine

Press Conferences

13:34 09.04.2025

Almost half of Ukrainians regard USA as strategic partner – survey

2 min read
Almost half of Ukrainians regard USA as strategic partner – survey

About half of Ukrainians surveyed (47.9%) agreed that despite Donald Trump's unfriendly statements, the United States still remains a stronghold of world democracy and a strategic partner for Ukraine, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine together with the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine.

Only every fifth respondent (18.7%) disagreed with this statement. More than 22% of respondents would agree to provide the United States with access to Ukrainian rare earth metals as payment for military aid, less than half (45%) would disagree, and another third (33%) would find it difficult to decide.

About 28% of respondents agree that the negotiations between the Americans and the Russians behind our backs and the deterioration of relations between Zelenskyy and Trump make our hopes for victory and a fair peace absolutely unrealistic. However, there are significantly fewer such respondents than those who are not yet ready to give up their expectations of a fair peace (41.4%). Among residents of the western regions, such "negative" sentiments associated with the position of the current American administration are three times more common than in the south (36.9% versus 12.9%, respectively).

Respondents are not sure whether Ukraine is capable of resisting the Russian aggressor today even without American military assistance. The share of those who believe that it is capable remains in the relative minority (27.7%) compared to the number of those who do not think so (34.8%) or find it difficult to answer (37.3%). However, among residents of the West, the share of respondents who believe that Ukraine is capable of resisting the enemy without American assistance (41.1%) exceeds the share of those who do not think so (30.1%) or find it difficult to answer (28.8%).

The survey was conducted by the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine jointly with the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine using face-to-face interviews on March 15-25, 2025. A total of 1,213 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed in government-controlled territory in Ukraine. The sample is representative of the adult population of Ukraine. The margin of error is 3.2%.

Tags: #partnership #conference #survey #usa

MORE ABOUT

13:58 09.04.2025
One in four Ukrainians would vote for Zelenskyy if elections were held in near future – survey

One in four Ukrainians would vote for Zelenskyy if elections were held in near future – survey

13:56 09.04.2025
Share of those convinced, that despite obstacles Ukraine should be independent, decreased – opinion poll

Share of those convinced, that despite obstacles Ukraine should be independent, decreased – opinion poll

13:33 09.04.2025
More than 70% of Ukrainians think Ukraine needs peace, but not at any price – survey

More than 70% of Ukrainians think Ukraine needs peace, but not at any price – survey

13:27 09.04.2025
Percentage of Ukrainians believing country remains single entity fighting Russian aggression declining – survey

Percentage of Ukrainians believing country remains single entity fighting Russian aggression declining – survey

19:57 08.04.2025
Ukraine not yet chosen law firm to work on minerals deal with USA, but should decide this week – Svyrydenko

Ukraine not yet chosen law firm to work on minerals deal with USA, but should decide this week – Svyrydenko

11:52 08.04.2025
European Solidarity submits to Rada draft appeal addressed to US Congress - MP Gerashchenko

European Solidarity submits to Rada draft appeal addressed to US Congress - MP Gerashchenko

12:27 06.04.2025
PRC states its position on opposing US abuse of tariffs: Pressuring and threatening not correct way of engaging with China

PRC states its position on opposing US abuse of tariffs: Pressuring and threatening not correct way of engaging with China

13:29 05.04.2025
Zelenskyy: New US tariffs are not very good, but they won't affect Ukrainian economy and arms supplies

Zelenskyy: New US tariffs are not very good, but they won't affect Ukrainian economy and arms supplies

13:18 05.04.2025
Zelenskyy: We believe that US won't lift sanctions on Russia, EU will definitely not lift them

Zelenskyy: We believe that US won't lift sanctions on Russia, EU will definitely not lift them

16:48 04.04.2025
USA committed to NATO – Rutte

USA committed to NATO – Rutte

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

NABU fails to meet society's expectations regarding fight against top corruption – experts

Ukrvodokanalecology insists on approving possibility of military exemption for 75% of water utility employees

Single RnD hub in field of mine action launched in Ukraine

Political analysts predict that Trump won’t talk to Putin on March 18

Ukrainian Diabetic Federation launches YouTube channel and Diabetes School for journalists and bloggers

Staff of occupied Zaporizhia NPP saved, they are ready to start work at plant at any time - CEO

Compliance with EU Regulation 305 on building materials should be mandatory for reconstruction projects – expert

Integration of EU standards in construction seen as key to attracting investment for reconstruction – Ukrcement

Business Ombudsman Council develops recommendations to eliminate barriers in restoration of critical infrastructure

State's debt to Autostrada for work completed in 2022-2024 exceeds UAH 3 bln

AD
AD