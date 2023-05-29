Facts

20:36 29.05.2023

Kuleba discusses bilateral cooperation with Angolan FM

Kuleba discusses bilateral cooperation with Angolan FM

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba met with head of the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tete Antonio during his stay in the Nigerian capital Abuja.

“While in Abuja, I met with my Angolan counterpart Amb Tete Antonio. We discussed bolstering bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of trade and food security. I invited Angola to join President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula to restore peace in Ukraine and ensure global security,” Kuleba said on Twitter.

As reported, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba attended the inauguration of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja.

