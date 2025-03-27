Zelenskyy: I am not afraid of any negotiation format, but Putin not ready for direct negotiations

Vladimir Putin is not ready for direct negotiations, he wants war, Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations, emphasized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"He [Putin] is not ready for direct negotiations, we are not afraid of any, I am not afraid of any format of negotiations. We are at war, and not theoretically, but very practically, unfortunately, and I know everything that is happening now, during the war. We understand where we have difficulties, what is on the front, what is on every kilometer, what is missing ... Therefore, I know exactly what we need, what we are missing, and I am ready for any format of negotiations," Zelenskyy said during a press conference after the meeting of leaders in Paris on issues of support for Ukraine and security in Europe.

He stressed that Putin wants war and cannot talk about peace during negotiations. "I am not the kind of person who will sit and remain silent, or swallow all of his narratives. I am not interested in his balls in Crimea, his red caviar and the like. I don't know, maybe he will surprise someone else in the world, but for me they are dinosaurs," Zelenskyy added.

According to the president, the Russians simply want to "eat us," while Ukraine needs to defend itself and uphold its rights. "And that's why you can't just say: ‘listen, let's talk. I have nothing to talk about with him [Putin]," the head of state said.