Ukraine informs key European partners about talk results in Jeddah – Zhovkva

Europe must be present at the peace negotiating table, Ukraine informed key European partners about the results of the talks in Jeddah, said Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva.

"European partners should already be at the current stage [of the negotiation process]. We, of course, after our talks in Jeddah informed our key European partners about the results. I mean countries such as Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy. All our partners in the Nordic countries, the Baltic countries have been informed," Zhovkva said in an exclusive interview for the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday evening.

He stressed the importance of having a European representative identified and taking an active part in these negotiations.