20:07 27.03.2025

Europe's participation at negotiating table regarding end of war without alternative, Europe to be represented by France and Britain – Zelenskyy

At the negotiating table regarding the end of the war, the participation of Europe is mandatory, it will be represented by Great Britain and France, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine's position is very clear that Europe must be at the negotiating table regarding the end of the war. It is mandatory. We do not consider alternatives. This is our clear position. Europe is very big, and it must have a clear representation at this negotiating table. All of our partners in Europe have agreed that Europe will be represented by France and Great Britain," Zelenskyy said during a press conference after a meeting in Paris of leaders on issues of support for Ukraine and security in Europe.

He emphasized that this is a clear position, and this is the signal that Ukraine wants to convey to all other partners, certainly including the United States.

