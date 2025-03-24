Another Ukrainian-American talks to be held after American-Russian ones in Riyadh – media

Another round of talks between the US and Ukrainian teams will be held in Saudi Arabia on Monday after the meeting of officials from Washington and Kyiv on Sunday and the talks between the American and Russian delegations that began on Monday morning, the British publication The Guardian reports.

"The meeting is expected to be followed by another round of talks between US and Ukrainian teams (after officials from Washington and Kyiv met yesterday). The separate meetings are set to discuss details of a pause in long-range attacks against energy facilities and civilian infrastructure and a halt on attacks in the Black Sea to ensure safe commercial shipping," the report notes.

As reported, on March 24, negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations on a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war took place in Saudi Arabia. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported that "the conversation was constructive and meaningful - key issues were discussed, in particular in the energy sector."