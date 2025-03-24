Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

11:55 24.03.2025

Another Ukrainian-American talks to be held after American-Russian ones in Riyadh – media

1 min read
Another Ukrainian-American talks to be held after American-Russian ones in Riyadh – media

Another round of talks between the US and Ukrainian teams will be held in Saudi Arabia on Monday after the meeting of officials from Washington and Kyiv on Sunday and the talks between the American and Russian delegations that began on Monday morning, the British publication The Guardian reports.

"The meeting is expected to be followed by another round of talks between US and Ukrainian teams (after officials from Washington and Kyiv met yesterday). The separate meetings are set to discuss details of a pause in long-range attacks against energy facilities and civilian infrastructure and a halt on attacks in the Black Sea to ensure safe commercial shipping," the report notes.

As reported, on March 24, negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations on a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war took place in Saudi Arabia. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported that "the conversation was constructive and meaningful - key issues were discussed, in particular in the energy sector."

Tags: #saudi_arabia #talks

MORE ABOUT

17:36 21.03.2025
Ukrainian team doesn’t plan to have contacts with Russia in Saudi Arabia – MFA

Ukrainian team doesn’t plan to have contacts with Russia in Saudi Arabia – MFA

16:10 21.03.2025
MFA on upcoming meeting with USA in Saudi Arabia: Details, implementation of decisions to be discussed

MFA on upcoming meeting with USA in Saudi Arabia: Details, implementation of decisions to be discussed

13:24 21.03.2025
Umerov may join Ukrainian delegation at talks in Saudi Arabia

Umerov may join Ukrainian delegation at talks in Saudi Arabia

18:19 20.03.2025
Zelenskyy announces meeting of technical teams of Ukraine, USA in Saudi Arabia on March 24

Zelenskyy announces meeting of technical teams of Ukraine, USA in Saudi Arabia on March 24

19:42 19.03.2025
Waltz to hold talks with colleagues in Ukraine, Russia on Wednesday

Waltz to hold talks with colleagues in Ukraine, Russia on Wednesday

12:44 19.03.2025
Next meeting in Saudi Arabia at technical level to involve military and energy specialists – Zelenskyy

Next meeting in Saudi Arabia at technical level to involve military and energy specialists – Zelenskyy

20:51 13.03.2025
Decision on composition of team for further talks to be made by President – ​​Zhovkva

Decision on composition of team for further talks to be made by President – ​​Zhovkva

20:50 13.03.2025
Ukraine informs key European partners about talk results in Jeddah – Zhovkva

Ukraine informs key European partners about talk results in Jeddah – Zhovkva

16:56 13.03.2025
Zelenskyy listens to report of Ukrainian delegation on negotiations in Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyy listens to report of Ukrainian delegation on negotiations in Saudi Arabia

11:06 12.03.2025
British PM hails 'remarkable breakthrough' in Ukraine peace talks

British PM hails 'remarkable breakthrough' in Ukraine peace talks

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian defenders destroy four enemy helicopters in Belgorod region

Some 604 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

Air Force: 57 out of 99 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 36 lost in location

Death toll increases to three, number of injured to 12 as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia, rescue operations completed – SES

Air Force: 100 out of 179 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 63 lost in location

LATEST

Trump Advisor Waltz: First step for ceasefire between Ukraine, Russia to be for both sides to stop attacks on energy

Zelenskyy: It is clear to absolutely everyone in world that Russia is only one prolonging this war

Waltz: USA discusses possibility of returning Ukrainian children deported to Russia

Heads of URCS, Swiss Red Cross discuss further cooperation

Ukrainian defenders destroy four enemy helicopters in Belgorod region

Some 604 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

Air Force: 57 out of 99 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 36 lost in location

China offers EU its participation in peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps those affected by Russian attack on Zaporizhia

Russia recognizes occupied, unoccupied parts of Ukraine as its own illegally and mistakenly – British intelligence

AD
AD
Empire School
AD