11:18 25.03.2025

Joint statement by USA, Russia on results of talks in Saudi Arabia expected on Tuesday morning – media

1 min read

The USA and Russia plan to publish a joint statement on Tuesday morning after talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at reaching an agreement on a naval ceasefire in the Black Sea. The statement is expected at 4:00 Washington time and 10:00 Kyiv time, CBS News reported, citing sources.

"While the details of the statement were not immediately clear, reports shared with the Trump administration from the U.S. technical team in Riyadh seemed optimistic, the sources said. Ukrainian officials have also been briefed, one of the sources said," CBS News reported.

