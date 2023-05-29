Facts

17:26 29.05.2023

Rada adopts law on Day of Remembrance, Victory over Nazism in Second World War

Rada adopts law on Day of Remembrance, Victory over Nazism in Second World War

The Verkhovna Rada of Urkaine adopted a bill initiated by the president on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War 1939-1945.

The adoption of relevant bill No. 9278 was supported by 317 MPs at the plenary session on Monday, member of the Servant of the People faction Yevhenia Kravchuk said on Facebook.

"Without a doubt, a historic decision of the Ukrainian parliament. And the end of the discussion on May 8 and 9. The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis and in general the bill of Volodymyr Zelenskyy according to which the Day of Remembrance and victory over Nazism in the Second World War in Ukraine will be celebrated on May 8," the parliamentarian said.

She also said this decision is not only about historical justice, but also about "a mental divide with the rashists and the rejection of the post-Soviet identity."

"Every minute of the struggle, we affirm our holistic, comprehensive European choice. That is why, as in most countries of the world, as in Europe, the date of memory of those whose lives were claimed by the Second World War will be May 8. This is, after all, the date of the surrender of Nazi Germany. After the end of martial law, this day will be a day off. And on May 9, according to the presidential decree, we will celebrate Europe Day," Kravchuk said.

