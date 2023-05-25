Nuland: Ukraine will win and be prosperous, that's what we're working on now in Washington

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has said that the Ukrainian people will win the war against the Russian aggressor and Ukraine has all what is needed to move towards the EU membership.

"Ukraine will win and be prosperous. That's what we're working on now in Washington. While you are planning a counteroffensive, that we have been developing together for 4-5 months, we start discussing the future of Ukraine with representatives of Ukrainian authorities, with our friends in Kyiv, with civilians and with the military," she said, addressing online Kyiv Security Forum founded by the Open Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk Foundation.

Nuland also said that the United States currently assist Ukraine in building up its security and military potential so that they become a sufficient deterrent for Russia to prevent it from starting a new war in future.

Ahe added that Ukraine has all what is needed to move towards the EU membership.

"Speaking about Ukrainian economy, we mean not only survival, but prosperity as well. We believe that Ukraine enjoys all the necessary components to move towards its membership in the European Union and to play a significant role in gaining prosperity not only for itself, but for enhancing stability and harmony in the whole of Europe," Nuland said.

She also said that the United States will support Ukraine for as long as it takes.