Facts

19:35 25.05.2023

Nuland: Ukraine will win and be prosperous, that's what we're working on now in Washington

2 min read
Nuland: Ukraine will win and be prosperous, that's what we're working on now in Washington

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has said that the Ukrainian people will win the war against the Russian aggressor and Ukraine has all what is needed to move towards the EU membership.

"Ukraine will win and be prosperous. That's what we're working on now in Washington. While you are planning a counteroffensive, that we have been developing together for 4-5 months, we start discussing the future of Ukraine with representatives of Ukrainian authorities, with our friends in Kyiv, with civilians and with the military," she said, addressing online Kyiv Security Forum founded by the Open Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk Foundation.

Nuland also said that the United States currently assist Ukraine in building up its security and military potential so that they become a sufficient deterrent for Russia to prevent it from starting a new war in future.

Ahe added that Ukraine has all what is needed to move towards the EU membership.

"Speaking about Ukrainian economy, we mean not only survival, but prosperity as well. We believe that Ukraine enjoys all the necessary components to move towards its membership in the European Union and to play a significant role in gaining prosperity not only for itself, but for enhancing stability and harmony in the whole of Europe," Nuland said.

She also said that the United States will support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Tags: #nuland #yatsenyuk #open_ukraine #kyiv_security_forum

MORE ABOUT

20:40 25.05.2023
We must assist Ukraine in this war so that Ukraine can join NATO in future - NATO Assistant Secretary General

We must assist Ukraine in this war so that Ukraine can join NATO in future - NATO Assistant Secretary General

10:01 27.01.2023
Intl tribunal for Russia’s war crimes may appear by summer – Nuland

Intl tribunal for Russia’s war crimes may appear by summer – Nuland

12:40 24.01.2023
There is no room in the coming Ukraine for those who would divert the state resources for their own interest – Bridget A. Brink

There is no room in the coming Ukraine for those who would divert the state resources for their own interest – Bridget A. Brink

10:25 24.01.2023
I stand certain that yet another Nobel Prize will ensue: the one for the victory of democracy over the doom of the russian dictatorship -Yatsenyuk at the KSF

I stand certain that yet another Nobel Prize will ensue: the one for the victory of democracy over the doom of the russian dictatorship -Yatsenyuk at the KSF

14:09 01.12.2022
Putin's efforts to freeze Ukrainians must be defeated – Nuland

Putin's efforts to freeze Ukrainians must be defeated – Nuland

11:32 25.03.2022
Ukraine not mistaken in winning war with Russia – Nuland

Ukraine not mistaken in winning war with Russia – Nuland

10:55 25.03.2022
Peace deal must be preceded by ceasefire in Ukraine – U.S. Under Secretary of State

Peace deal must be preceded by ceasefire in Ukraine – U.S. Under Secretary of State

09:48 28.01.2022
USA 'one way or another' will prevent Nord Stream 2 from operating if Russia invades Ukraine – Nuland

USA 'one way or another' will prevent Nord Stream 2 from operating if Russia invades Ukraine – Nuland

11:30 12.01.2022
Nuland: I'm going to let Russians speak for themselves how long they can financially back placement of troops near Ukraine

Nuland: I'm going to let Russians speak for themselves how long they can financially back placement of troops near Ukraine

11:18 08.12.2021
USA working on complete financial isolation of Russia in case of its invasion of Ukraine – Nuland

USA working on complete financial isolation of Russia in case of its invasion of Ukraine – Nuland

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian military shoot down two enemy Su-25 aircraft, one of them destroyed

Ukraine to open embassy in Rwanda – Kuleba

We must assist Ukraine in this war so that Ukraine can join NATO in future - NATO Assistant Secretary General

Zelenskyy calls on European Committee of Regions to cooperate with Ukraine

Ukraine very interested in Brazil taking part in Peace Summit, implementation of Ukrainian Peace Plan – Yermak

LATEST

Yatsenyuk: Ukraine's membership in NATO is only way to ensure Europe's security

NATO to make mistake if it doesn’t grant Ukraine membership at Vilnius summit – MP

General Staff: Russians deploy about 300 military personnel on Dzharylhach Island

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Swedish Defense Minister

Ukrainian military shoot down two enemy Su-25 aircraft, one of them destroyed

Denmark, Netherlands in charge of European group for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Ukraine to open embassy in Rwanda – Kuleba

Danilov: Ukraine must win not only in war, but also in peace

We must assist Ukraine in this war so that Ukraine can join NATO in future - NATO Assistant Secretary General

USA wastes no day helping Ukraine repel aggression – Zelenskyy to Hopkins students

AD
AD
AD
AD